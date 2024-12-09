Left Menu

Payal Kapadia's Landmark Golden Globe Nomination: A First for Indian Directors

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia makes history as the first Indian director nominated for the Golden Globe's Best Director category, with her film 'All We Imagine As Light' gaining attention for its Indo-French collaboration and previous accolades from Cannes and Gotham Awards. The Golden Globes announcement highlighted diverse international cinema achievements.

09-12-2024
Poster of All We Imagine as Light (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic achievement, filmmaker Payal Kapadia has become the first Indian director nominated for the Best Director (Motion Picture) category at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards for her film 'All We Imagine As Light'. The film also secured another nomination for Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category.

The film, featuring a cast including Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, is a notable Indo-French co-production. It tells the story of Prabha, a nurse confronting personal challenges alongside her roommate Anu, set against the backdrop of a beach town. Earlier this year, the film garnered significant recognition by clinching the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

'All We Imagine As Light' premiered in the competition section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time in three decades an Indian film has attained such a distinction. The film triumphed at various international platforms, including the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards, bolstering its critical acclaim.

The recent Golden Globe nominations were unveiled by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, with 'Emilia Perez' leading with 10 nominations, and other contenders including The Brutalist and Conclave. The awards ceremony, celebrating excellence across film and TV, will broadcast live in India on January 6 via Lionsgate Play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

