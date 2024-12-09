Left Menu

Bryan Adams Rocks India with 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour

Legendary musician Bryan Adams lands in Shillong, India, for his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour. The tour spans multiple cities, including Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and features a mix of classic hits and new tracks. The tour continues his longstanding global impact and artistic evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:43 IST
Bryan Adams (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Renowned singer-guitarist Bryan Adams has touched down in Shillong, marking the start of his eagerly awaited 'So Happy It Hurts' Indian tour. According to the Chief Minister's Office of Meghalaya, Adams arrived on December 9 and is set to perform in the city for an enthusiastic audience.

The tour, presented by SG Live in partnership with EVA Live, will begin on December 10 and include stops in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, before its conclusion on December 16 in Hyderabad. The reception in Shillong was nothing short of grand, fitting for the music icon.

Adams' fans can look forward to a blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair, with songs from his extensive catalog like 'Summer Of '69' and 'Everything I Do I Do It For You,' along with tracks from his Grammy-nominated album 'So Happy It Hurts.' This visit marks his sixth to India, coming after successful tours in previous years, further cementing his place in music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

