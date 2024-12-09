Bryan Adams Rocks India with 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour

Renowned singer-guitarist Bryan Adams has touched down in Shillong, marking the start of his eagerly awaited 'So Happy It Hurts' Indian tour. According to the Chief Minister's Office of Meghalaya, Adams arrived on December 9 and is set to perform in the city for an enthusiastic audience.

The tour, presented by SG Live in partnership with EVA Live, will begin on December 10 and include stops in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, before its conclusion on December 16 in Hyderabad. The reception in Shillong was nothing short of grand, fitting for the music icon.

Adams' fans can look forward to a blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair, with songs from his extensive catalog like 'Summer Of '69' and 'Everything I Do I Do It For You,' along with tracks from his Grammy-nominated album 'So Happy It Hurts.' This visit marks his sixth to India, coming after successful tours in previous years, further cementing his place in music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)