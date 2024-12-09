Left Menu

David Tennant to Return as Host for 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

Actor David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards for the second consecutive year in 2025. Known for his role in 'Doctor Who,' Tennant expressed surprise and excitement about this opportunity. The ceremony will take place at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:44 IST
David Tennant to Return as Host for 2025 BAFTA Film Awards
David Tennant (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

David Tennant, a celebrated actor known for his starring role in 'Doctor Who,' will host the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. BAFTA confirmed his return for a second consecutive year, with the ceremony scheduled for February 16, at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Tennant, expressing his surprise, stated, 'It's quite curious, because it's not something I'd ever imagined I would be asked to do.' He noted the uniqueness of the opportunity, saying, 'When they asked me back, I thought, Really, are you sure? But, you know, why not?'

Tennant's impressive career spans television, film, and radio, featuring roles in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,' 'Good Omens,' and the TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 'Rivals.' BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip lauded Tennant's performance, describing it as 'warm, witty, whip-smart, with a delightful touch of mischief.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024