David Tennant to Return as Host for 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

David Tennant, a celebrated actor known for his starring role in 'Doctor Who,' will host the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. BAFTA confirmed his return for a second consecutive year, with the ceremony scheduled for February 16, at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Tennant, expressing his surprise, stated, 'It's quite curious, because it's not something I'd ever imagined I would be asked to do.' He noted the uniqueness of the opportunity, saying, 'When they asked me back, I thought, Really, are you sure? But, you know, why not?'

Tennant's impressive career spans television, film, and radio, featuring roles in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,' 'Good Omens,' and the TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 'Rivals.' BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip lauded Tennant's performance, describing it as 'warm, witty, whip-smart, with a delightful touch of mischief.'

