Zoe Saldana Celebrates First Golden Globe Nomination with Loved Ones

Actor Zoe Saldana has expressed immense joy and gratitude following her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her role as Rita in the musical thriller 'Emilia Perez'. In an exclusive report by People, Saldana shared that she reached out to several loved ones, including her husband Marco Perego and her mother Asalia Nazario, to share the moment.

Saldana described the nomination as an 'overwhelmingly beautiful' experience, reflecting on how she once believed it would never happen for someone like her. "I'm really having an out of body experience and my heart is full of gratitude," she said, adding that the recognition affirms the hard work she invested in a project she deeply believes in.

The announcement, which took place this morning, saw Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language film 'Emilia Perez' leading the movie categories with a total of ten nominations. Saldana herself was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, alongside co-stars Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez.

Currently in Paris, Saldana revealed she was quick to inform her family of the exciting news. "I woke up my mom," she said, while adding that her husband was already awake to share in the excitement. "My entire team is awake in L.A. and in New York and rooting for us."

Saldana made it a point to reach out to her nominated co-stars, expressing pride in their collective achievements. "I left a message for Selena and Karla immediately," she said. "They deserve all the accolades. They're so incredibly amazing."

Beyond personal excitement, Saldana highlighted the significance of the nomination in representing diversity and inspiration for others. She noted how her journey from Queens, New York, exemplifies the potential for anyone to reach new heights. 'Emilia Perez', reportedly streaming on Netflix, delves into the story of a lawyer helping a Mexican cartel leader transition into a woman.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will broadcast live on Sunday, January 5, at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

