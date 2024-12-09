Family Feud: Mohan Babu Files Complaint Against Son, Seeks Police Protection

In a startling turn of events, acclaimed Telugu actor Mohan Babu has taken legal action against his own son, Manchu Manoj, along with daughter-in-law Monika, by filing a police complaint citing threats to his safety. Mohan Babu has expressed that he feels menaced by his son and seeks the intervention of law enforcement to guarantee his protection.

The complaint elaborates that Manoj, allegedly accompanied by anti-social elements, instigated chaos at Mohan Babu's property, the renowned 'Manchu Town' in Jalpally, Rangareddy district. The actor has conveyed his fear about potential harm to himself, his valuables, and his residence, raising serious concerns about a potential forceful eviction being orchestrated against him.

Mohan Babu is calling for immediate legal measures against Manoj, Monika, and their associates, pressing for their removal from his premises. The actor has underscored the necessity for adequate security to reclaim his peace of mind at his own home. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Manoj Manchu visited a police station alleging an attack by his father, as the family feud garners widespread attention.

