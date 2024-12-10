Left Menu

Hong Kong 2024: A Symphony of New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Hong Kong gears up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display at Victoria Harbour. The event features a 12-minute show themed 'The Symphony of Happiness' and includes performances by local artists and Canadian pop duo Crash Adams. The festivities aim to usher in 2025 with vibrant celebrations.

As the countdown to 2025 begins, Hong Kong prepares to dazzle the world with a breathtaking New Year fireworks display at Victoria Harbour. Known for its festive spirit, this annual spectacle draws both locals and tourists, promising a night of unforgettable excitement and joy.

Adding to the vibrant ambiance, Canadian pop duo Crash Adams will perform alongside local artists. This year's theme, 'The Symphony of Happiness,' captures the resilience and vibrancy of Hong Kong's spirit. The 12-minute fireworks display is divided into five movements, each symbolizing an essential element of life: Fire, Earth, Wood, Water, and Metal.

The grand finale, titled 'Light of Future,' will illuminate the sky with bright fireworks over Victoria Harbour, embodying the city's courageous spirit towards a prosperous new year. Additional events include pyrotechnic effects launched from key rooftops and a giant countdown clock at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

