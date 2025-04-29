Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trump Tariff Tensions

In a tightly contested election, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party managed to retain power on Monday. CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp's forecasts indicated that while the Liberals led in several electoral districts, they might not secure the necessary majority to form a standalone government.

The Liberals were ahead in 152 seats, with the Conservatives trailing closely with 131. The final outcome could hinge on results from British Columbia, where polling stations were the last to close. Many attribute the Liberal win to a confluence of factors, including concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure.

Despite the Liberals' momentum, achieving a majority government remains uncertain. If Carney's party falls short, negotiations with other parties will be essential to maintain power. The political landscape has been shaped significantly by escalating tensions with the U.S., sparking a surge in nationalistic fervor that bolstered Carney's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)