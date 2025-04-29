Left Menu

Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trump Tariff Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party maintained their grip on power following a closely contested election. Despite strong competition from Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives, Carney's handling of Trump-related economic pressures played a pivotal role in the Liberals' victory. However, forming a majority government remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 08:23 IST
Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trump Tariff Tensions
election

In a tightly contested election, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party managed to retain power on Monday. CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp's forecasts indicated that while the Liberals led in several electoral districts, they might not secure the necessary majority to form a standalone government.

The Liberals were ahead in 152 seats, with the Conservatives trailing closely with 131. The final outcome could hinge on results from British Columbia, where polling stations were the last to close. Many attribute the Liberal win to a confluence of factors, including concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure.

Despite the Liberals' momentum, achieving a majority government remains uncertain. If Carney's party falls short, negotiations with other parties will be essential to maintain power. The political landscape has been shaped significantly by escalating tensions with the U.S., sparking a surge in nationalistic fervor that bolstered Carney's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025