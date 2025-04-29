Left Menu

Les Kiss Set to Lead the Wallabies: A New Era in Australian Rugby

Les Kiss is expected to be named as the new Wallabies coach, succeeding Joe Schmidt. Kiss has a long history in rugby coaching and has worked with Schmidt previously. Rugby Australia will announce the appointment soon, and Kiss will lead the team toward the 2027 World Cup.

  • Australia

Les Kiss is reported to be confirmed as the successor to Joe Schmidt as the Wallabies' head coach, according to local media, with an official announcement expected this Wednesday. Kiss, who has an extensive coaching background, notably collaborated with Schmidt during his tenure with Ireland.

Rugby Australia, while not commenting on the report, has confirmed an impending announcement. At age 60, Kiss will become Australia's fifth rugby coach in six years and is set to guide the Wallabies through the 2027 World Cup, which will take place on home soil.

Having been linked with the role for several months, Kiss has kept his ambitions under wraps, except when acknowledging discussions with Rugby Australia. As Schmidt steps back to focus on his family, he leaves open the possibility of a consultancy role, contingent on an invitation from his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

