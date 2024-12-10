Left Menu

Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship and Service

Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna passed away at 92. Celebrated for his contributions to development and politics, tributes poured in from leaders including PM Modi. Karnataka announced a three-day state mourning. Krishna was instrumental in promoting the IT sector and tennis in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:25 IST
Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship and Service
SM Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

SM Krishna, the ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka and veteran External Affairs Minister, died early Tuesday at the age of 92. His death marks the end of a distinguished political career that significantly shaped Karnataka's progress and placed Bengaluru on the global IT map.

Known for his sophistication and intelligence, Krishna began his political journey as an independent MLA, eventually becoming a prominent Congress leader, and served in various influential posts, including as the External Affairs Minister. Karnataka government declared a three-day state mourning in his honor.

Tributes flowed from political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised Krishna for his dedication to public service and infrastructural development. Krishna was also recognized for his efforts to popularize tennis across Karnataka during his tenure at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024