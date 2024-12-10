Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship and Service
Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna passed away at 92. Celebrated for his contributions to development and politics, tributes poured in from leaders including PM Modi. Karnataka announced a three-day state mourning. Krishna was instrumental in promoting the IT sector and tennis in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
SM Krishna, the ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka and veteran External Affairs Minister, died early Tuesday at the age of 92. His death marks the end of a distinguished political career that significantly shaped Karnataka's progress and placed Bengaluru on the global IT map.
Known for his sophistication and intelligence, Krishna began his political journey as an independent MLA, eventually becoming a prominent Congress leader, and served in various influential posts, including as the External Affairs Minister. Karnataka government declared a three-day state mourning in his honor.
Tributes flowed from political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised Krishna for his dedication to public service and infrastructural development. Krishna was also recognized for his efforts to popularize tennis across Karnataka during his tenure at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.
