UWA's Global MBA Program: A Gateway to Worldwide Business Success

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: The University of Western Australia (UWA) is unveiling the eighth batch of its esteemed online Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Global) program. This cutting-edge initiative grants working professionals the opportunity to further their education without pausing their careers, offering crucial flexibility.

The program delivers globally recognized dual credentials: a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode and a Master's in Business Administration (Global) from UWA. Graduates benefit from a diverse curriculum and insights from illustrious UWA and IIMK educators.

UWA is in the QS World University Rankings' top 100 and is accredited by prestigious bodies such as EQUIS and AACSB. The program welcomes diverse professionals and highlights the transformation in leadership skills, preparing participants for strategic decision-making and real-world challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)