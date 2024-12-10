Google's 2024 Trending Searches: A Spectrum of Sports, Politics, and Curiosities

In a recent blog post, Google unveiled the top trending searches in India for 2024. Sports and politics emerged as dominant themes, with events such as the IPL, the World Cup, and various election results capturing the nation's attention.

The search spectrum highlighted India's love for a diverse range of entertainment, spanning multiple languages and genres, with indie music and intriguing memes adding color to the year's online inquiries. Prominent athletic figures like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya were among the most searched individuals in the sports category.

Political interests also peaked with searches related to the Bhartiya Janta Party and election results, while health and weather concerns were notably high. Additionally, cultural and culinary interests were reflected in searches for local recipes and global travel destinations, from Manali to Bali.

(With inputs from agencies.)