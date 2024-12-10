Left Menu

Google's 2024 Trending Searches: A Spectrum of Sports, Politics, and Curiosities

A Google blog outlined India's top 2024 search queries, dominated by sports events like IPL and politics, alongside entertainment interests, memes, and music. Political events and health concerns also featured prominently, with a mix of language and cultural diversity reflecting the nation's multifaceted curiosity.

Updated: 10-12-2024 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent blog post, Google unveiled the top trending searches in India for 2024. Sports and politics emerged as dominant themes, with events such as the IPL, the World Cup, and various election results capturing the nation's attention.

The search spectrum highlighted India's love for a diverse range of entertainment, spanning multiple languages and genres, with indie music and intriguing memes adding color to the year's online inquiries. Prominent athletic figures like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya were among the most searched individuals in the sports category.

Political interests also peaked with searches related to the Bhartiya Janta Party and election results, while health and weather concerns were notably high. Additionally, cultural and culinary interests were reflected in searches for local recipes and global travel destinations, from Manali to Bali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

