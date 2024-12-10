Manhunt Ends: Ivy League Grad Arrested for CEO's Murder

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, was arrested on Monday in Pennsylvania. He faces extradition to New York in connection with the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, following a five-day manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Mangione was captured at a fast food restaurant after being recognized by an employee. The suspect possessed a ghost gun, forged identifications, and was carrying a substantial amount of cash. Authorities allege that Mangione deliberately targeted Thompson, using both a firearm and tactical clothing during the fatal attack.

Motive for the shooting remains under investigation, with some hinting at frustration against the insurance industry. Mangione's family expressed shock over his arrest, while police continue to probe his actions and potential accomplices before the scheduled court hearing on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)