India Welcomes Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Hope for Justice in 26/11 Mumbai Attack

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been welcomed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Firangi Mahal. He hailed the move as a long-awaited step towards securing justice for the victims of the heinous incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed hope that Rana's arrest could uncover the true masterminds behind the attacks. Rana's potential revelations are seen as crucial in identifying those who orchestrated the tragedy that devastated Mumbai nearly two decades ago.

The United States Department of Justice has described Rana's extradition as a vital step in achieving justice for the numerous victims, including six Americans, affected by the 26/11 attacks. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, faces multiple charges in India related to his alleged role in the deadly incident.

