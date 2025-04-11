Left Menu

Extradition Triumph: BJP's Role in Pursuing Justice for 26/11

Congress's Sushil Kumar Shinde lauds BJP for extraditing 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana. Praises the ongoing efforts of the National Investigation Agency to unravel the attacks' conspiracy. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasizes Rana's potential to expose the true mastermind, boosting efforts to attain justice.

Extradition Triumph: BJP's Role in Pursuing Justice for 26/11
Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare bipartisan gesture, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has praised the BJP-led government for successfully extraditing Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Shinde commended the government's efforts, highlighting the National Investigation Agency's vital role in seeking justice for the victims.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde underscored the significance of bringing back Rana to India, emphasizing that ongoing investigations could reveal new truths regardless of which party is in power. He stated, "We should dig deeper to ensure the truth emerges and justice is served for those affected by the attacks."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the importance of Rana's extradition in uncovering the true masterminds behind the devastating 2008 incident. Pawar expressed hopes that Rana's interrogation will unveil critical information about those orchestrating the attacks, aiding in the pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

