Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana as pivotal in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks probe. Rana, linked to terror groups LeT and HUJI, arrived in Delhi and was remanded to the NIA. Pawar also addressed local issues including Phule Wada expansion and healthcare concerns in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:08 IST
Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has heralded the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana as a significant stride in unravelling the conspiracy behind the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin and a key suspect in the case, landed in Delhi from Los Angeles and has been placed in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for eighteen days.

Rana is believed to have collaborated with individuals like David Coleman Headley and groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) to execute the deadly siege in 2008, claiming 166 lives. Pawar, reminiscing about his own presence in Mumbai during the attacks, expressed optimism that Rana's extradition will illuminate the identities and motives of the perpetrators.

Besides addressing the extradition, Pawar tackled local governance matters in Pune, promising expedited efforts for the Phule Wada memorial expansion following concerns voiced by OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Additionally, Pawar highlighted healthcare issues and ongoing economic challenges concerning fuel prices, referencing potential discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025