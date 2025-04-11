Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has heralded the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana as a significant stride in unravelling the conspiracy behind the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin and a key suspect in the case, landed in Delhi from Los Angeles and has been placed in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for eighteen days.

Rana is believed to have collaborated with individuals like David Coleman Headley and groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) to execute the deadly siege in 2008, claiming 166 lives. Pawar, reminiscing about his own presence in Mumbai during the attacks, expressed optimism that Rana's extradition will illuminate the identities and motives of the perpetrators.

Besides addressing the extradition, Pawar tackled local governance matters in Pune, promising expedited efforts for the Phule Wada memorial expansion following concerns voiced by OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Additionally, Pawar highlighted healthcare issues and ongoing economic challenges concerning fuel prices, referencing potential discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)