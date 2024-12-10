Alia Bhatt Applauds Payal Kapadia's Groundbreaking Golden Globes Nomination

Bollywood luminary Alia Bhatt extended her congratulations to filmmaker Payal Kapadia, whose Golden Globes nomination marks a historic moment for Indian cinema. Kapadia's recognition in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category at the 82nd Golden Globes in 2025 is a first for an Indian filmmaker, with 'All We Imagine As Light' also contending for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

On December 9, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut unveiled the Golden Globe nominations, spotlighting the significant achievement of 'All We Imagine As Light'. This recognition not only highlights Kapadia's directorial prowess but also elevates Indian cinema's status on the international stage, as the film joins a selection of this year's highly acclaimed global productions.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also shared his support for Kapadia via Instagram, expressing excitement and encouragement. The film, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, takes viewers on an emotional journey with Prabha and Anu as they navigate personal challenges in a beach town. The movie is a collaborative Indo-French production that previously triumphed at the Cannes Film Festival, winning the Grand Prix. It has secured multiple international accolades, solidifying Kapadia's reputation in global cinema.

