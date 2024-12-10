Ang Lee to Receive 2025 DGA Lifetime Achievement Award

Acclaimed director Ang Lee, a two-time Oscar winner, is set to receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, as announced by the Directors Guild of America. The recognition comes as a testament to Lee's extraordinary career that has spanned over 30 years and explored a myriad of film genres.

Directors Guild President Lesli Linka Glatter praised Lee as a 'master filmmaker' whose work fearlessly traverses diverse genres, from period dramas to martial arts and beyond. Lee's cinematic journey, marked by his refusal to be pigeonholed, consistently delivers artistic brilliance, earning him two Oscars for Best Director for 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005) and 'Life of Pi' (2013), along with several nominations.

Lee's legacy includes films such as 'Pushing Hands', 'The Wedding Banquet', and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon', recognized for pushing the boundaries of storytelling and technology. The Guild will honor his contributions to cinema on February 8 at the Beverly Hilton during their 77th Annual Awards ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)