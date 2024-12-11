Left Menu

French Film Director Faces Trial Amid #MeToo Allegations: A Cultural Reckoning

French director Christophe Ruggia goes on trial accused of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel as a minor, marking a significant #MeToo moment in French cinema. Meanwhile, Jay-Z faces a lawsuit over historical sexual assault allegations. The Kennedy Center honors Bonnie Raitt and others as cultural figures navigate ongoing controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:27 IST
In a groundbreaking #MeToo case in French cinema, French film director Christophe Ruggia stands trial, accused of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was a minor. Haenel, celebrated for her role in "Portrait of a Lady On Fire," alleges that Ruggia repeatedly abused her after their introduction on "The Devils" set in 2001.

Amid entertainment industry scandals, rap mogul Jay-Z is embroiled in a lawsuit filed on Sunday, alleging he raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jay-Z has denied these allegations, dismissing them as part of a "blackmail attempt." His legal team has yet to issue a formal response.

The arts community witnessed a moment of celebration as the Kennedy Center honored icons like Bonnie Raitt and the Grateful Dead. This year also marked the first time an institution, Harlem's Apollo Theater, received the prestigious U.S. award for arts achievement, reflecting the ongoing cultural significance of these figures and places.

(With inputs from agencies.)

