South Africa's G20 Presidency: A New Era of Solidarity and Cooperation

South Africa, under its G20 Presidency, aims to strengthen disaster resilience, ensure debt sustainability, mobilize energy transition finance, and drive inclusive growth. Focusing on solidarity and sustainability, South Africa plans initiatives like a Cost of Capital Commission and a Social Forum to enhance global cooperation and multilateral engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-12-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 03:13 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa, assuming the G20 Presidency this month, seeks to advance shared global goals, according to Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

During the inaugural G20 Sherpas meeting, Lamola outlined the presidency's theme, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, aimed at addressing global challenges. Key actions include bolstering disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability, and fostering a just energy transition.

South Africa plans to establish temporary task forces focusing on inclusive economic growth, food security, and technology for sustainable development. Lamola emphasized the need for strong multilateral institutions to uphold international law and promote global consensus.

