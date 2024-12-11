South Africa's G20 Presidency: A New Era of Solidarity and Cooperation
South Africa, under its G20 Presidency, aims to strengthen disaster resilience, ensure debt sustainability, mobilize energy transition finance, and drive inclusive growth. Focusing on solidarity and sustainability, South Africa plans initiatives like a Cost of Capital Commission and a Social Forum to enhance global cooperation and multilateral engagement.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa, assuming the G20 Presidency this month, seeks to advance shared global goals, according to Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.
During the inaugural G20 Sherpas meeting, Lamola outlined the presidency's theme, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, aimed at addressing global challenges. Key actions include bolstering disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability, and fostering a just energy transition.
South Africa plans to establish temporary task forces focusing on inclusive economic growth, food security, and technology for sustainable development. Lamola emphasized the need for strong multilateral institutions to uphold international law and promote global consensus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's Ambitious G20 Agenda: Debt Relief, Climate Resilience, and Energy Transition
G20 Leaders’ Summit Advances Social Inclusion, Energy Transition, and Global Governance Reform
Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience
Community Project Owners Urged to Apply for Just Energy Transition Funding Before Deadline
India's inclusive growth applauded by international community: K Subramanian