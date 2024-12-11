South Africa's G20 Presidency: A New Era of Solidarity and Cooperation

South Africa, assuming the G20 Presidency this month, seeks to advance shared global goals, according to Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

During the inaugural G20 Sherpas meeting, Lamola outlined the presidency's theme, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, aimed at addressing global challenges. Key actions include bolstering disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability, and fostering a just energy transition.

South Africa plans to establish temporary task forces focusing on inclusive economic growth, food security, and technology for sustainable development. Lamola emphasized the need for strong multilateral institutions to uphold international law and promote global consensus.

