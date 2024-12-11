Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Aid as Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

Humanitarian aid to North Gaza has been blocked for 66 days, leaving thousands without essentials. Israel's siege on areas like Beit Lahiya continues, displacing many. Only a few bakeries operate in the region, worsening the food crisis. The UN urges for political solutions to deliver necessary aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Humanitarian aid to North Gaza has been largely obstructed for the past 66 days, according to the United Nations, leaving thousands without food, water, or health care essentials. The crisis follows Israel's ground offensive that began on October 6.

The ongoing siege in northern areas such as Beit Lahiya has exacerbated the situation, making aid access to approximately 65,000 to 75,000 Palestinians nearly impossible. Recently, about 5,500 individuals were forcibly displaced, moving from three schools in Beit Lahiya to Gaza City, as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Sigrid Kaag, UN's humanitarian coordinator for Gaza, described the region's conditions as 'utterly devastating' and called for immediate aid intervention. Despite logistical plans, political will remains a critical missing element. Kaag urged Security Council members and the international community to prioritize Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

