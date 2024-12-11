Left Menu

Honoring Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Beyond Compare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, highlighting his exceptional statesmanship, administrative skills, and wisdom. Mukherjee's vast experience in governance and his understanding of Indian culture were pivotal in building consensus across political spectra. He passed away on August 31, 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:23 IST
Honoring Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Beyond Compare
Pranab Mukherjee
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday honored the legacy of former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a statesman of unparalleled repute and an extraordinary administrator.

Pranab Mukherjee, a seasoned Congress veteran, held numerous ministerial positions before serving as India's 13th president. He passed away on August 31, 2020, at 84.

In a heartfelt post, Modi hailed Mukherjee for his immense contributions to India's development and his unique ability to forge consensus amid diverse political backgrounds, owing to his profound grasp of governance and Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024