Honoring Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Beyond Compare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday honored the legacy of former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a statesman of unparalleled repute and an extraordinary administrator.

Pranab Mukherjee, a seasoned Congress veteran, held numerous ministerial positions before serving as India's 13th president. He passed away on August 31, 2020, at 84.

In a heartfelt post, Modi hailed Mukherjee for his immense contributions to India's development and his unique ability to forge consensus amid diverse political backgrounds, owing to his profound grasp of governance and Indian culture.

