Freedom's Return: Suheil Hamwi's Journey from Captivity to Homecoming

In a striking turn of events, Suheil Hamwi walked back into his Lebanese home after 32 long years in a Syrian prison. His captivity began unexpectedly in 1992 when he was seized by unknown men in northern Lebanon, during a period of intense political tension.

Rumors, a whisper of impending change, reached Hamwi and fellow prisoners. On one surreal Sunday morning, they discovered their guards had abandoned their posts, thrusting the doors of freedom wide open. The road home was paved with the kindness of strangers guiding him back to Lebanon.

His return was marked by bittersweet reunions with family and friends in Lebanon, filling gaps left by years of absence. As the celebrations unfolded, thoughts of his son George, working abroad, lay ahead, promising long-awaited words of love and connection.

