Satellite Phones To Boost Trekking Tourism in Kashmir

The prospect of introducing satellite phones for trekkers in areas without network coverage in the Kashmir valley is currently being rigorously debated by the Union Home and Tourism Ministries, according to Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Tourism Director.

The tourism department is advocating for this initiative, especially since many tourists visit regions where connectivity is unavailable. Currently, discussions have reached an advanced stage between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism.

Trekking stands as a pivotal element of Kashmir's tourism strategy, with several new trekking routes identified. Despite current challenges, foreign tourist arrivals have hit unprecedented levels, fueled by the region's adventurous lure. New initiatives, like rafting in Gurez and potential rafting championships, further complement tourist offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)