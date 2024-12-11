Left Menu

Dress Code Controversy: Woman Fined and Ostracized in Assam

A woman in Assam's Darrang district was ostracized and fined for wearing salwar-kameez, prompting her to file a complaint. Villagers accused her of illegal activities, which she denies. Authorities are set to investigate the incident, which has sparked discussions on moral policing and cultural norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaldai | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:55 IST
Dress Code Controversy: Woman Fined and Ostracized in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking instance of moral policing, a woman in Darrang district, Assam, found herself socially ostracized and fined Rs 5,000 for her choice of attire. The incident, reported by officials on Wednesday, took place in Gongajani Kuwori village located within the Sipajhar revenue circle.

Meghali Das, the woman at the center of the controversy, lodged complaints with the police and civil administration. Authorities are expected to visit the village soon to delve into the matter. Das explained her preference for wearing salwar-kameez over traditional attires due to her work, despite the villagers' disapproval.

While villagers justified the fine by citing allegations of illegal activities, including selling counterfeit goods, Das firmly denied these claims. This event underscores a pressing debate around cultural norms and individual rights, with local officials poised to conduct a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024