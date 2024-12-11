Dress Code Controversy: Woman Fined and Ostracized in Assam

In a shocking instance of moral policing, a woman in Darrang district, Assam, found herself socially ostracized and fined Rs 5,000 for her choice of attire. The incident, reported by officials on Wednesday, took place in Gongajani Kuwori village located within the Sipajhar revenue circle.

Meghali Das, the woman at the center of the controversy, lodged complaints with the police and civil administration. Authorities are expected to visit the village soon to delve into the matter. Das explained her preference for wearing salwar-kameez over traditional attires due to her work, despite the villagers' disapproval.

While villagers justified the fine by citing allegations of illegal activities, including selling counterfeit goods, Das firmly denied these claims. This event underscores a pressing debate around cultural norms and individual rights, with local officials poised to conduct a thorough investigation.

