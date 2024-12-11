Narendra Modi Unveils Subramania Bharati's Complete Works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a comprehensive collection of works by the revered Tamil poet and freedom fighter, Subramania Bharati. The 23-volume compendium, edited by Seeni Viswanathan, was released at Modi's residence, reflecting six decades of meticulous effort in preserving Bharati's legacy.

Modi praised the influential poet's contributions to India's cultural and intellectual landscape, emphasizing his lasting impact on the Tamil language and national awakening. He highlighted Bharati's literary genius and pioneering ideas, from youth and women empowerment to science and innovation, as enduring inspirations for modern India.

The prime minister also underscored the government's dedication to elevating the status of Tamil language and culture, including initiatives to establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centers globally. He expressed confidence that the newly published compendium would not only celebrate Bharati's work but also fulfill his dream of a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)