India Sets Stage for Digital Radio Revolution

India is advancing digital radio technology with light-touch regulations to foster innovative content and enhance listener engagement. The government plans to roll out digital FM radio broadcasting in major cities, aiming to strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub and boosting exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:51 IST
  • India

The Indian government is reinforcing its commitment to the advancement of digital radio technology within the media landscape, according to Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. As part of its initiative, the government is prioritizing technology integration and light-touch regulations to drive innovative content creation.

In a recent conference organized by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), Jaju emphasized that these regulations will empower content creators, while enhancing local radio's engagement by embracing culturally diverse and community-focused choices. A key step in this direction is the planned rollout of digital FM radio broadcasting in 13 major metropolitan areas in the coming months.

The move, Jaju noted, aligns with India's broader strategy of facilitating an ecosystem conducive to digital advancements and enhancing its global soft power. The effort also supports India's vision as a global manufacturing hub, which is further bolstered by a consultation paper released to formulate private digital radio policy, integrating all up-and-coming stakeholders in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

