Family Feud and Media Clash: Mohan Babu's Legal Battle Unfolds

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has become embroiled in legal challenges following allegations of assaulting a video journalist in Hyderabad, according to police reports.

The incident is linked to a broader family dispute, involving Mohan Babu's sons, Vishnu and Manoj, who have been served legal notices amid rising tensions over property issues and personal grievances.

As the legal proceedings continue, media personnel have conducted protests demanding accountability, while the family seeks an amicable resolution to the mounting conflict.

