Family Feud and Media Clash: Mohan Babu's Legal Battle Unfolds
Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu faces legal issues after allegedly assaulting a journalist. The incident, linked to a family dispute, prompted police actions and media protests. His sons, Vishnu and Manoj, addressed the situation publicly while seeking resolution. Court proceedings continue as tensions remain high.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has become embroiled in legal challenges following allegations of assaulting a video journalist in Hyderabad, according to police reports.
The incident is linked to a broader family dispute, involving Mohan Babu's sons, Vishnu and Manoj, who have been served legal notices amid rising tensions over property issues and personal grievances.
As the legal proceedings continue, media personnel have conducted protests demanding accountability, while the family seeks an amicable resolution to the mounting conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
