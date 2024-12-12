Left Menu

Lionsgate's Corporate Drama and Golden Globe Surprises

The entertainment world is abuzz with news of Anson Funds Management's stake in Lionsgate, urging for potential strategic moves amid the studio's struggles. Meanwhile, new film adaptations and projects spice up industry buzz, and the 2025 Golden Globes nominations spotlight unexpected contenders like "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move reported by Bloomberg News, Anson Funds Management has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios. Citing possible options, including a company sale, this development comes as Lionsgate navigates corporate governance challenges and a disappointing box-office performance with its recent film, 'Megalopolis.'

The film adaptation landscape is also evolving, with 'Kraven The Hunter' offering a unique take on Marvel Comics by combining elements of gangster films and gore. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson alongside Oscar winner Russell Crowe, the film delves into the origins of the feared hunter.

On a lighter note, Gerard Butler shifts from action roles to a festive, musical portrayal of Santa in his latest film. Meanwhile, the 2025 Golden Globe nominations bring 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' into the spotlight with multiple nominations, stirring excitement ahead of awards season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

