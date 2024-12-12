Lionsgate's Corporate Drama and Golden Globe Surprises

In a strategic move reported by Bloomberg News, Anson Funds Management has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios. Citing possible options, including a company sale, this development comes as Lionsgate navigates corporate governance challenges and a disappointing box-office performance with its recent film, 'Megalopolis.'

The film adaptation landscape is also evolving, with 'Kraven The Hunter' offering a unique take on Marvel Comics by combining elements of gangster films and gore. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson alongside Oscar winner Russell Crowe, the film delves into the origins of the feared hunter.

On a lighter note, Gerard Butler shifts from action roles to a festive, musical portrayal of Santa in his latest film. Meanwhile, the 2025 Golden Globe nominations bring 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' into the spotlight with multiple nominations, stirring excitement ahead of awards season.

