Hainan Island International Film Festival Celebrates Global Cinema

The 6th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) concluded its week-long celebration of cinema with a vibrant award ceremony in Sanya, Hainan Province. The esteemed 'Golden Coconut Awards' highlighted exceptional talent, including Best Picture winner 'Holy Electricity' by Georgian director Tato Kotetishvili and the Grand Jury Prize awarded to Serbian director Emilija Gasic for '78 Days.'

The festival, organized by China Media Group and the People's Government of Hainan Province, showcased 4,330 film entries from 117 countries. Notably, Luc Besson, a renowned French director, led the jury in selecting winners from eight documentaries, ten short films, and fourteen feature films, culminating in ten major awards.

In a significant move to foster emerging talent, the 'HIIFF Talents' venture capital training camp was launched, providing young directors with comprehensive support. Concurrently, international collaborations were advanced, with five domestic works signing overseas copyright agreements, marking HIIFF's first international copyright transactions. Special events during the festival included master classes and screenings, enriching the cultural experience for audiences across Hainan.

