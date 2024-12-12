Tourism Surge in Santa Claus Village: A Blessing or a Burden?

Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus in Finnish Lapland, is experiencing a significant tourism surge that is welcome news for businesses but not for all residents. This winter-themed amusement park attracts over 600,000 visitors annually, primarily during the holiday season.

Despite the economic benefits, concerns over 'over-tourism' are rising. This phenomenon, familiar in cities like Barcelona and Amsterdam, is reaching Rovaniemi, where 1.2 million overnight visitors were recorded in 2023, a nearly 30% increase from the previous year, possibly impacting local infrastructure and housing.

Adding to the influx, new flight routes to Rovaniemi Airport from major European cities have been established, heightening the demand for accommodation. Critics argue that the increase in short-term rentals is displacing residents and violating Finnish law, with calls for stricter regulation to protect the city's living standards.

