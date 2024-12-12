Periyar's Legacy Revitalized: New Memorial and Library Inaugurated
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library in Vaikom to honor E V Ramasamy, the Dravidar Kazhagam founder. The event marks the century of the Vaikom Satyagraha, attended by a large crowd, and features speeches by both Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, officially opened the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library dedicated to the Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy, in the town of Vaikom.
The gathering commemorated the centenary of the historic Vaikom Satyagraha, a movement that advocated for social equality, and was attended by a large audience.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined Stalin for the inauguration, underscoring the event's regional significance, and a public address is scheduled where both leaders will speak.
