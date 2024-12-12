Behind the Scenes: Gitanjali Rao's New Project "Lost and Found" Revealed

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Gitanjali Rao is preparing to direct her latest project, a hybrid film titled 'Lost and Found'. This venture will creatively merge live-action and animation techniques, showcasing Rao's unique artistic vision.

Rao, recognized for her roles in 'October' and directing the animated film 'Bombay Rose', unveiled that 'Lost and Found' is an Indian-French collaboration currently in the financing phase. Speaking on the sidelines of the Film Bazaar 2024 in Goa, she expressed her enthusiasm for the project, which took three years to script.

The narrative centers around a character who enters a painting, introducing the animated element. Rao, keen on collaborating with actors and cinematographers, hinted at involving a veteran actor in the film. The project symbolizes her transition from isolation in animation to engaging with live-action elements, reflecting her artistic evolution.

