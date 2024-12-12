Eminem Joins 'Happy Gilmore 2' in Cameo Role

Adam Sandler has confirmed that Eminem will make a surprise cameo appearance in 'Happy Gilmore 2', the much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 golf comedy classic. The revelation came during Sandler's recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, where he also hinted at other celebrity cameos, according to reports by People magazine.

Host Dan Patrick couldn't resist inquiring about potential cameos in the sequel, ultimately extracting the scoop about Eminem's appearance. "Can I talk about Eminem having a cameo?" asked Patrick, laughing. Sandler playfully responded, "Okay, yes, yes you can," expressing his enthusiasm for the rapper's involvement.

Discussing Eminem's participation, Sandler told People magazine, "Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great." Sandler, who has a longstanding acquaintance with Eminem, praised the rapper's performance, saying, "He's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell." Sandler further commented, "We just hung out with Eminem, and he was insane. He said a million things we can use and a million that we're glad we have him on tape." Though he remained tight-lipped about how he persuaded Eminem to be part of the comedy, Sandler said he's thrilled to have him on board.

The sequel, which was confirmed by Netflix in May, promises additional star power with returning actor Christopher McDonald reprising his role as Shooter McGavin, alongside cameos from NFL star Travis Kelce, TV personality Dan Patrick, and actress Margaret Qualley. Sandler also hinted that golf legend Jack Nicklaus, 84, might make a special appearance.

Though filming has concluded, the pressure of reviving a classic nearly 30 years later is palpable. Sandler, while excited, acknowledged his nerves, stating, "We've got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together... We're definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence." The film is poised for a July 2025 release.

