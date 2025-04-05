Italy Calls for Trade Peace Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

In a critical address at a Milan business forum, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti cautioned against retaliatory tariffs on the United States following sweeping tariffs announced by President Trump. Giorgetti stressed the importance of de-escalating the trade tensions.

Italy, along with other European Union countries, faces a 20% tariff under Trump's trade policy, posing significant threats to its substantial trade surplus with the U.S. Despite the pressures, Giorgetti highlighted the risks inherent in counter-tariffs, which could lead to broader economic harm.

Giorgetti's plea for a diplomatic resolution reflects concerns that a tit-for-tat tariff battle could jeopardize not only bilateral trade but also global market stability. His remarks underscored the need for measured responses amid rising economic nationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)