Foxconn Reaches Record Revenue Milestone

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics maker and key iPhone assembler, announced an unprecedented 24.2% surge in its first-quarter revenue. The company anticipates further growth in the second quarter while keeping a cautious eye on shifting global political and economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:08 IST
Foxconn, the leading contract electronics manufacturer globally and Apple's principal iPhone assembler, has achieved a record-breaking 24.2% increase in its first-quarter revenue.

The company projected continued growth in the upcoming second quarter, surpassing results from both the previous quarter and the same period last year.

Despite the optimistic outlook, Foxconn highlighted the necessity to remain vigilant regarding the evolving global political and economic climate, which could influence future performance.

