BJP Accuses DMK of Opportunism Over Katchatheevu Island Issue

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan has launched an accusation against the DMK, claiming that the party is using the Katchatheevu Island issue for opportunistic politics. He remarked on the DMK's inaction regarding the island when they held power both in Tamil Nadu and at the national level.

Kesavan questioned if the DMK had ever passed a resolution to reclaim the island during their tenure from 2006 to 2011 or when they were part of the central government from 2004 to 2013. He stated that the party's hypocrisy has become evident to Tamil Nadu's citizens.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on April 2 demanding the recovery of Katchatheevu to safeguard the fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay. This comes as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister pressed for a review of the Indo-Sri Lankan Treaty. The resolution highlights increasing concerns over the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Chief Minister Stalin urged the central government to reconsider the 1974 treaty, noting Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition and past assembly resolutions against the agreement. He stressed that retrieving Katchatheevu Island is critical to resolving the fishermen's plight and called for talks with Sri Lanka to release imprisoned fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)