Left Menu

BJP Accuses DMK of Opportunism Over Katchatheevu Island Issue

BJP's CR Kesavan criticized DMK for allegedly politicizing the Katchatheevu Island issue, accusing them of opportunism. He claimed the DMK failed to act on it while in power. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin demands a review of the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement, citing fishermen's rights and increasing arrests by Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:08 IST
BJP Accuses DMK of Opportunism Over Katchatheevu Island Issue
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan has launched an accusation against the DMK, claiming that the party is using the Katchatheevu Island issue for opportunistic politics. He remarked on the DMK's inaction regarding the island when they held power both in Tamil Nadu and at the national level.

Kesavan questioned if the DMK had ever passed a resolution to reclaim the island during their tenure from 2006 to 2011 or when they were part of the central government from 2004 to 2013. He stated that the party's hypocrisy has become evident to Tamil Nadu's citizens.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on April 2 demanding the recovery of Katchatheevu to safeguard the fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay. This comes as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister pressed for a review of the Indo-Sri Lankan Treaty. The resolution highlights increasing concerns over the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Chief Minister Stalin urged the central government to reconsider the 1974 treaty, noting Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition and past assembly resolutions against the agreement. He stressed that retrieving Katchatheevu Island is critical to resolving the fishermen's plight and called for talks with Sri Lanka to release imprisoned fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025