Austin Butler Takes on Iconic Role of Patrick Bateman in New 'American Psycho'

Actor Austin Butler, celebrated for his portrayal of Elvis Presley and his upcoming role in 'Dune: Part Two', is set to embody Patrick Bateman, the charismatic yet deadly character, in a new cinematic rendition of Bret Easton Ellis' 'American Psycho', as reported by People magazine.

This latest adaptation, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is not a mere remake of the 2000 film that starred Christian Bale, but rather a fresh exploration of Ellis' novel. Lionsgate's production promises to delve into the psychological depth of Bateman, a seemingly polished New York City banker harboring sinister secrets.

The film, set in 1987, revisits the high-society life of Bateman while he covertly engages in violent acts. Christian Bale's portrayal of Bateman in the original movie became iconic, with his dual performance as a suave businessman and deranged murderer. As Bale revealed in past interviews, his wife's grandmother's reaction to his infamous role highlighted the film's provocative nature. Luca Guadagnino's adaptation with Austin Butler aims to offer a new perspective on the legendary role, enriching Ellis' narrative with fresh psychological tension. (ANI)

