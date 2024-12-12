Historic 'Gandhi Garland' Awaits a New Owner After UK Auction No-Show

A historic garland worn by Mahatma Gandhi during the iconic Dandi March in the Indian freedom struggle of 1930 is still seeking a buyer after failing to meet its estimated guide price of GBP 20-30,000 at a UK auction this week.

The uniquely crafted garland, which was given to Gandhi as he passed by the home of his personal physician, Dr. Balvantrai N Kanuga, near Ahmedabad, was auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull in London during an 'Islamic and Indian Art' sale. Despite the setback, Kristina Sanne, Head of Sale, expressed optimism about finalizing its sale soon.

The auction witnessed enthusiastic bidding for other items, highlighting the ongoing interest and value in Indian art, evidenced by over 90 percent of the Indian Art section being sold.

(With inputs from agencies.)