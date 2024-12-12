Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Global Confluence of Culture and Spirituality

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited Goa's Chief Minister to the Mahakumbh-2025, a significant cultural and spiritual event at Prayagraj. Recognized by UNESCO, Mahakumbh will host 45 crore pilgrims. Efforts ensure international participation, environmental sustainability, and state-of-the-art facilities, promising a historic event promoting India's cultural unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially extended an invitation to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the Mahakumbh-2025, scheduled in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The invitation was personally delivered by Uttar Pradesh minister Ramkesh Nishad during a meeting at Sawant's residence in Panaji.

Upon accepting the invitation, Chief Minister Sawant expressed his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing it as a privilege to represent Goa at the culturally significant Mahakumbh-2025, recognized by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' due to efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing, with Uttar Pradesh officials ensuring the event's success with extensive arrangements. A single-use plastic-free event is planned, and an emphasis is placed on eco-friendliness. Modern amenities, international involvement, and smart infrastructure underscore the state's commitment to a historic and environmentally conscious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

