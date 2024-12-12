Checkmate Champion: Gukesh's Glorious Triumph

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh has become the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship at just 18 years old, following a thrilling match against China's Ding Liren. This momentous victory took place in Singapore, where Gukesh outmaneuvered the reigning champion in the final game.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to Gukesh on this historic achievement, noting that his triumph underscores India's status as a formidable chess powerhouse. 'Well done Gukesh!' she exclaimed, expressing the pride shared by all Indians over this remarkable feat.

The president emphasized the significance of Gukesh's victory as it not only brings glory to India but also inspires the nation to continue its impressive journey in the world of chess. Gukesh's win is seen as a beacon of hope and success for the future of Indian chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)