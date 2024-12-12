Left Menu

Family Feud: Murder Charge Against Veteran Telugu Actor Mohan Babu

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu faces an attempt to murder charge after allegedly attacking a video journalist. The actor's family disputes have become public following his complaint against his son Manoj. Police summons and legal proceedings are ongoing as both sides seek resolution.

Family Feud: Murder Charge Against Veteran Telugu Actor Mohan Babu
A charge of attempted murder has been added to the case against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu after an alleged assault on a video journalist, as per police reports on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a visit by the journalist to Mohan Babu's residence to cover a family dispute. The senior actor is accused of using abusive language and causing injury to the journalist, which led to legal actions.

Family matters escalated publicly when Mohan Babu filed police complaints against his son Manoj. Legal proceedings, including police summons and high court petitions, are underway as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

