Gandhi's Historic Garland: Unsold Yet Treasured

A historic garland adorned by Mahatma Gandhi during the 1930 Dandi March stayed unsold at an auction after failing to meet the expected GBP 20-30,000 estimate. The auction, however, witnessed high interest in other items, highlighting the robust demand for Indian art pieces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:02 IST
A notable garland worn by Mahatma Gandhi during the groundbreaking Dandi March in 1930 remains unclaimed after it didn't achieve its GBP 20-30,000 price estimate at a UK auction this week.

The intricately crafted garland, bestowed upon Gandhi near Ahmedabad during the Salt March, was initially offered by the wife of his physician, Dr. Balvantrai N Kanuga, as part of an 'Islamic and Indian Art' sale in London. Despite remaining unsold, the garland continues to garner interest post-auction.

While the 'Gandhi Garland' did not find a bidder, the auction was a success overall, with an Indian Art collection drawing enthusiastic participation and securing substantial sales, further underlining the thriving market for Indian historical artifacts.

