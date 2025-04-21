Left Menu

AstaGuru Unveils Masters Legacy: An Exquisite Modern Indian Art Auction

AstaGuru's 'Masters Legacy' auction, scheduled for 23-24 April 2025, features exceptional Modern Indian Art. Highlighting works by Tyeb Mehta, M. F. Husain, and others, the auction showcases diverse styles. AstaGuru, founded in 2008, focuses on rare art, offering collectors a platform for remarkable acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:29 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – AstaGuru is set to captivate art enthusiasts with its upcoming 'Masters Legacy' auction, featuring a stunning tapestry of Modern Indian Art. Scheduled for April 23-24, 2025, the auction will showcase rare works by iconic Indian modernists.

The auction's carefully curated catalogue spotlights remarkable creations from renowned artists such as Tyeb Mehta, M. F. Husain, and F. N. Souza, alongside sculptural pieces by Himmat Shah. These artworks exemplify the evolving Indian art landscape.

Manoj Mansukhani, CMO at AstaGuru, emphasized the auction's focus on offering sought-after pieces to collectors, aiming to inspire a deeper appreciation for Indian art's legacy. AstaGuru continues to provide a premier platform for luxury and rare art collectibles.

