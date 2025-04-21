AstaGuru Unveils Masters Legacy: An Exquisite Modern Indian Art Auction

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – AstaGuru is set to captivate art enthusiasts with its upcoming 'Masters Legacy' auction, featuring a stunning tapestry of Modern Indian Art. Scheduled for April 23-24, 2025, the auction will showcase rare works by iconic Indian modernists.

The auction's carefully curated catalogue spotlights remarkable creations from renowned artists such as Tyeb Mehta, M. F. Husain, and F. N. Souza, alongside sculptural pieces by Himmat Shah. These artworks exemplify the evolving Indian art landscape.

Manoj Mansukhani, CMO at AstaGuru, emphasized the auction's focus on offering sought-after pieces to collectors, aiming to inspire a deeper appreciation for Indian art's legacy. AstaGuru continues to provide a premier platform for luxury and rare art collectibles.

(With inputs from agencies.)