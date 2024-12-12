Left Menu

Chennai's Chess Revolution: Youngest World Champion Hails from Velammal

Velammal Vidyalaya in Chennai celebrates as D Gukesh becomes the youngest chess world champion, overthrowing Ding Liren. With a robust chess program inspired by local traditions and figures like Viswanathan Anand, the school nurtures future Grandmasters and continues city's legacy as a chess powerhouse.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:05 IST


  
  

In a proud moment for Velammal Vidyalaya, located in Chennai's western suburbs, student D Gukesh has become the youngest world chess champion, defeating China's Ding Liren. This achievement marks a historic point for the school, celebrated for its integral role in Chennai's chess revolution.

Velammal has been instrumental in fostering a chess culture that includes rigorous training and competitions for students, inspired by the city's rich chess history. With names like Anand as role models, the institution emphasizes that combining academics and chess can enhance overall performance, states S Velavan, chess co-coordinator.

Even as interest in the sport grows, the school faces challenges in catering to the increasing number of aspiring chess players. Efforts are underway to expand coaching and facilities, ensuring that Chennai maintains its status as the chess capital of India, says Velavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

