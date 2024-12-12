Celebrating Ram Temple's First Consecration Anniversary

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to commemorate the first anniversary of its consecration ceremony on January 11, as per Hindu traditions, announced Champat Rai, the temple trust chief.

In a press conference, Rai revealed that construction work is underway for 18 new temples within the Ram Mandir complex, honoring deities like Dashavatar and saints such as Tulsidas.

Rai addressed rumors about the 'prasad' served at the temple, clarifying that all offerings are prepared on-site and designed to last. External 'prasad', like 'chhappan bhog', undergoes careful scrutiny before dedication.

