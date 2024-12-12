Celebrating Ram Temple's First Consecration Anniversary
The first anniversary of the Ram temple consecration will be celebrated on January 11. Construction is ongoing for 18 new temples. Prasad is made on-site with stringent checks for outside offerings. No prasad has been brought from outside for 30 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to commemorate the first anniversary of its consecration ceremony on January 11, as per Hindu traditions, announced Champat Rai, the temple trust chief.
In a press conference, Rai revealed that construction work is underway for 18 new temples within the Ram Mandir complex, honoring deities like Dashavatar and saints such as Tulsidas.
Rai addressed rumors about the 'prasad' served at the temple, clarifying that all offerings are prepared on-site and designed to last. External 'prasad', like 'chhappan bhog', undergoes careful scrutiny before dedication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement