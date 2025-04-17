Tirupati Temple Trust Under Fire: Political Turmoil Over Cow Deaths at Gaushala

Amidst allegations of neglect leading to cow deaths, YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest after being denied entry into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Gaushala. Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lay on the road in protest, joined by Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and others as police barred their entry.

The YSRCP alleged that the TDP-led government was using police to suppress evidence of mismanagement at the Gaushala, while TDP MLA B Sudheer Reddy accused the YSRCP of politicizing cow protection and hurting Hindu sentiments. The ongoing political tension revolves around whether substantial neglect has occurred at the temple trust's cowshed.

Accusations fly as opposition leader Reddy claims over 100 cows have died in recent months due to poor upkeep. Demanding an independent inquiry, YSRCP insists on accountability from TTD officials, further fueling the fierce political discourse concerning animal welfare and management of sacred temple premises.

