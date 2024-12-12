Youngest Champion: Gukesh's Remarkable Chess Conquest

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, only 18 years old, has emerged as the youngest world chess champion, defeating previous titleholder Ding Liren. This victory signifies a burgeoning potential for Indian chess prodigies on a global scale.

Gukesh follows in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, becoming the second Indian to secure the prestigious title. His triumph, driven by immense talent and perseverance, was commemorated by accolades from across the nation, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the player's historic feat.

Despite the intense competition, Gukesh demonstrated superior strategy and resilience, concluding with 7.5 points to Liren's 6.5. The significant achievement not only garners him global recognition but also a substantial financial reward, heralding a promising chapter in his burgeoning career.

