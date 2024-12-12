Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: Arunachal's Commitment to Indigenous Cultures

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous culture, tradition, and languages. At the inaugural event of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad building, he highlighted the organization's contributions to protecting tribal heritage and providing education while assuring government support for ongoing cultural preservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST
Preserving Heritage: Arunachal's Commitment to Indigenous Cultures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has called for a collective effort to preserve the state's unique indigenous culture, traditions, and languages. His remarks came during the inauguration of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad's new building at Bank Tinali.

Khandu stressed that many indigenous languages and cultures have vanished globally, underlining Arunachal's fortune in maintaining its cultural heritage. He praised the Arunachal Vikas Parishad for its dedication to tribal development and cultural promotion, enhancing national integrity among the youth.

The organization, associated with the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, educates poor tribal children through its 32 schools. Khandu also endorsed the Department of Indigenous Affairs, reinforcing the government's stance on cultural preservation and offering state support for such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024