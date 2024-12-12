Preserving Heritage: Arunachal's Commitment to Indigenous Cultures

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has called for a collective effort to preserve the state's unique indigenous culture, traditions, and languages. His remarks came during the inauguration of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad's new building at Bank Tinali.

Khandu stressed that many indigenous languages and cultures have vanished globally, underlining Arunachal's fortune in maintaining its cultural heritage. He praised the Arunachal Vikas Parishad for its dedication to tribal development and cultural promotion, enhancing national integrity among the youth.

The organization, associated with the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, educates poor tribal children through its 32 schools. Khandu also endorsed the Department of Indigenous Affairs, reinforcing the government's stance on cultural preservation and offering state support for such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)