Gukesh: From Chennai Prodigy to the Youngest World Chess Champion
D Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion after defeating Ding Liren. Nurtured by immense parental sacrifice, his journey involved significant achievements, including becoming the second youngest Grandmaster. His dedication and training at Viswanathan Anand's academy contributed significantly to his success, despite financial challenges.
- Country:
- India
Gukesh D achieved an unprecedented feat by becoming the youngest world chess champion, defeating China's Ding Liren. His journey from being one of the youngest Grandmasters to conquering the world chess stage wasn't smooth, defined by immense sacrifices from his parents.
Gukesh's father, Dr. Rajinikanth, paused his medical career to support his son's international pursuits, traveling on a tight budget. Meanwhile, his mother, Padma, managed household finances. Overcoming financial constraints, Gukesh rose through the ranks of international chess, aided significantly by training at Viswanathan Anand's academy.
Despite the absence of formal sponsorship, Gukesh's talent soared, supported by crowd-funding and prize winnings. His rapid rise to world champion status underscores his dedication and the foundational support from his family and mentors.
