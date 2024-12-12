Rape Allegations Against Cricket Star Babar Azam Delayed in Court

The Lahore High Court has deferred the hearing of high-profile rape allegations against former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam to December 16, amidst ongoing legal delays.

Accuser Hamiza Mukhtar has alleged that Azam assaulted her under the promise of marriage. Mukhtar, appearing in court, accused the cricketer of sexual exploitation and coercion into abortion, presenting medical documents to substantiate her claims.

Mukhtar also highlighted the police's reluctance to file a report against Azam for supposed blackmail and fornication. As the case remains unresolved since 2021, Babar Azam continues his cricketing duties, recently playing in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)